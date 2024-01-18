Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 855 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $69,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76.

Impinj Trading Up 11.4 %

PI stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 74.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

