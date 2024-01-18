Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 371 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,398.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $62,080.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

