Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 3,179,972 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

DELL opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

