Insider Selling: Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Major Shareholder Sells 23,035 Shares of Stock

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $108,725.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,727,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Henry Yozamp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expion360 alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $105,961.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $90,297.20.

Expion360 Stock Performance

Shares of XPON opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Expion360 Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 102.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Expion360 Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expion360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Expion360 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the first quarter worth $107,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.