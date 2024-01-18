Jacob Steven Leach Sells 3,978 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

