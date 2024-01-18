Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

