Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 100,219 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Boyd Gaming worth $33,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.5 %

BYD opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

