Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.19 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

IQV opened at $210.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

