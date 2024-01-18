Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.97 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $493.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.78 and its 200 day moving average is $451.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

