Jennison Associates LLC Has $33.78 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,395 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

