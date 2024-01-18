Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 38,220 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 720.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $798.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $799.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $826.00.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

