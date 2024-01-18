Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 8,512 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.70% of Energy Recovery worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Joan Kai Chow bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joan Kai Chow purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,685. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,187,321.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $968.75 million, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

