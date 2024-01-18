Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $33,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,228 shares of company stock worth $27,565,536. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

