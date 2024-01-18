Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Up to $81.02

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.02, but opened at $83.22. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 7,100 shares.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.