Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 114,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $160.43 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

