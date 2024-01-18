Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

