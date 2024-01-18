Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $386.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

