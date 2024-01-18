Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $168.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.