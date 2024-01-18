Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $316.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.60. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $319.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

