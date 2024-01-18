Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IRDM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.89%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

