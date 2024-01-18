Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $451,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ChampionX by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

