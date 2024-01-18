Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after buying an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

