Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 281 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 119.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

