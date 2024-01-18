Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

