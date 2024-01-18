Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Chris Koopmans Sells 5,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

