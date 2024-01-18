Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.