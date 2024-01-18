Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 5,089 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 5,089 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $139,896.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $961,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MORF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.