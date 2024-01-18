Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin Sells 6,041 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Morphic Stock Performance
Shares of Morphic stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Morphic by 20.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Morphic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
