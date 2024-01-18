Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 458,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 63,956 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

