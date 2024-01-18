MWA Asset Management Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $384.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

