NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 659 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 505,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 9,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $560.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.19. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $167.31 and a twelve month high of $568.35.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

