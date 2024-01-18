Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

