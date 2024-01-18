Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $112.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

