Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $150.28 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.56.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

