PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PD opened at $25.91 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PagerDuty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

