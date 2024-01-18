Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $408,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

