Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $252.97.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

