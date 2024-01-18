PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, David Spector sold 72,301 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98.

On Friday, December 1st, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,979,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

