Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $2.81 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Visa makes up 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $267.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.33. The stock has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.