Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,463 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 177,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

