Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 964 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

