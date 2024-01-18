Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

