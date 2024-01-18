Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

