Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $234.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

