Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,579 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

