Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.