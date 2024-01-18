Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

