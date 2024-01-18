Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 4,940 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $267.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

