Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

