Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

